Do less. Grow more.


Growing your web business is hard. You might have come across dozens of tools filled with complicated features.


At SendX we are not building just a tool but a solution for your growth and marketing automation needs. We have pre-built sane defaults to give you best ROI on your time and money. We have extensive content library to get you started without worrying too much about content creation.

With SendX, you can start focusing on things that truly matter to your business.

Marketing for non-marketers


We have ensured that every part of SendX is simple and obvious. Our customers who have migrated from tools like MailChimp, Aweber, ActiveCampaign and InfusionSoft love that about us.


This doesn't mean that you can't do powerful stuff. Using our drip sequences, automations and APIs you can perform custom actions on triggers like shopping cart abandonment, ebook download, page visit, email link click etc. like a pro-marketer.


Your best tools. Better together.


SendX provides great growth and email marketing automation toolset. For everything else we integrate with best in class tools.


Rather than wasting time on making different tools play nicely with each other, with SendX you can focus on taking your business to the next level.


Features

Multiple growth tools. One powerful marketing platform.

Growth Tools

Convert website visitors to customers with beautiful widgets based on user behaviour

Email Campaigns

Send personalized emails to user segments. Track open + click + reply rate.

Email Drip Sequences

Series of emails sent in a pre-defined time interval. Great for email courses and user nurturing.

Automation

Simple If this, then that rules to put your marketing on auto-pilot mode.

{ API }

Javascript + REST API

Trigger emails or start / stop drip sequences based on what user is doing on your website.

Wordpress Plugin

Get up and running within seconds on your blog using our wordpress plugin

Customers Customers Love SendX SendX

Mukesh Otwani Manikanth Dornadula Co-founder and CEO, My Joining Bonus The personal engagement of team SendX has been the most remarkable thing in our journey. They have helped us deeply integrate our platform with their APIs which has automated our entire email marketing workflows.
Siva Nookala Siva Nookala CEO, MeritCampus Our business has grown since our engagement with SendX. Credit goes to their amazing platform which has helped us re-engage with our customers and nurture them. What I have personally loved is how easy it is to get started and then use their advanced capabilities later down the road.

Plan & Pricing

Pricing which works for you. Tweak and twist to suit your needs best. We automatically move you to lowest pricing plan based on your usage.

Free Forever

$0/Month
  • Growth Widget & Form
  • Broadcast Emails
  • Drip Sequences
  • Automations
  • 24x7 support over Email & Chat
  • Upto 500 contacts
  • 5,000 emails
Growth

Starting $9.99 /Month
  • All Free forever plan features
  • Landing Pages
  • Reply Automation
  • Domain Whitelisting
  • Priority 24x7 support over Email & Chat


  • Pay as you grow contacts. Unlimited emails.*
    Monthly Price
    Have > 100k contacts? Reach out to us at hello@sendx.io for a custom plan.
Premium

Contact Us hello@sendx.io
  • All Growth plan features
  • Concierge Migration
  • Email Strategist
  • Integration Engineer
  • Unlimited domains
Users in 73+ Countries

Have questions?

